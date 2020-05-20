PlayStation 5 Reveal Event Will Feature Limited Number Of Third-Party Games Not Actually Running On The Console – Rumor

Sony is aiming to make the PlayStation 5 reveal event focused on games that actually run on the console, according to a new report.

On the ResetEra forums, Jeff Grubbs revealed that the Japanese company is going to limit the use of the "disclaimer: this game is running in a PC environment but will be optimized for PS5.". This is definitely a good approach, as footage from such events is often misleading, showing PC builds that may not be truly representative of how the game will run on the console.

As for when this PlayStation 5 reveal event will be held, there is still no official confirmation. June 4th was singled out as the date for the event, but a more recent report suggests that Sony is moving the date around, but it will still be held in early June. The real, first look at the console itself is apparently coming before August.

The only part of the PlayStation 5 hardware we have seen so far is the DualSense controller, which will make the gaming experience feel more sensory and make gameplay sharing a little more active.

Last week's Unreal Engine 5 tech demo gave us the first look at what the PlayStation 5 will be capable of doing. The demo ran at 1440p most of the time.

Interestingly, it does work very well with our dynamic resolution technique as well. So, when GPU load gets high we can lower the screen resolution a bit, and then we can adapt to that. In the Unreal Engine 5 demo we actually did use dynamic resolution, although it ends up rendering at about 1440p most of the time.

The PlayStation 5 launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.