The PlayStation 5 Launch Line-Up Will Be Particularly Big; It’s Been Talked About For The Past Two Years – Rumor

The PlayStation 5 launch line-up, alongside many other details, has yet to be revealed in full, but rumors suggest it's going to be particularly big.

During a recent livestream, Maximillian Dodd, a well-known figure in the fighting games community who has proved to be reliable in the past, talked about the PlayStation 5 launch line-up, saying that he has been hearing about it for about two years from industry contacts and that it is going to be big. Considering how Sony hasn't announced any major title for a good while, this isn't too surprising, but it's definitely interesting to hear that the PlayStation 5 launch line-up has been a point of discussion among insiders for so long.

SSD Impact on Games Will Be Massive as We Often Have to Discard Features Due to Long Loads, Says Dev

Among the games that could be coming to PlayStation 5 at launch is the rumored Silent Hill soft-reboot. The game is apparently being developed by Sony Japan Studios, and it is already in a playable state.

-It is developed by Sony Japan Studios & will be PlayStation 5 exclusive.

-Toyama is directing, Akira Yaomoka is composing, Masahiro Ito is doing art, various Siren/Gravity Rush devs & some others working on it.

-This has nothing to do with Kojima or Silent Hills, that probably is not happening.

-Sony is NOT buying IPs, that's bullshit.

-The game is NOT a remake, it is a soft reboot, made so it can be someone's first SH game.

-The game is playable & has a demo that will be shown around after reveal.

-The details of this are not murky, there should be no miscommunication.

The PlayStation 5 will release before the end of the year worldwide. A reveal event has yet to be announced officially, but rumors suggest that it will be held in early June, so we not have to wait much longer to finally learn more about the console.