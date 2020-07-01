Worms Rumble, Recompile, and More Promising Indies Announced for PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 will play host to plenty of major AAA titles, like Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the system will be home to smaller indie game as well. Today, Sony revealed some of those PS5 indies, including Worms Rumble, Recompile, Haven, and more. You can check out trailers for some of those games, below.

First up, we have Worms Rumble, a new real-time action take on Team17’s classic franchise. This one is coming to PC, PS4, and PS5 in late 2020.

Next we have Haven, a chill co-op adventure somewhat in the same vein as games like Journey. This one’s coming to everything, including PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS4, and Switch sometime in 2020.

Recompile is a slick new Metroidvania-style platform set in a somewhat Tron-like digital world. The game seems to be a next-gen exclusive on consoles, coming to both Xbox Series X and PS5 this year. The game will also be available on PC.

Heavenly Bodies casts players who must deal with tricky zero-gravity physics in order to keep their space station in working order. The game floats onto PC, PS4, and PS5 in 2021.

Not all the games Sony showcased will be coming to PS5. Some are sticking to PS4 for now, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a serious look! I particularly want to draw your attention to Creaks, the great-looking new adventure game from Amanita Design (I chatted a bit with them about Creaks and other games last year). Creaks is coming to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch sometime this month!

Sony showed off even more indies today – you can check them all out from this landing page. What do you think? Intrigued by anything? I’m a long-time Worms fan and Creaks looks like it could be Amanita Design’s best game yet, so that’s at least two must-buys for me.