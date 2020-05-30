PlayStation 5 Hardware Deep Dive New Break Down From Former Frostbite Engineer Focuses On Ray Tracing, Geometry Engine

Former EA Frostbite software engineer Yan Chernikov has been breaking down the PlayStation 5 hardware deep dive that has been shared back in March, and the second part of his analysis has been shared online today.

In part 2 of his ongoing Road to PS5 break down, Yan Chernikov reacts to decompression, ray tracing, and the Geometry Engine. The break down is extremely informative, making the video a very interesting watch for all those who are eagerly waiting to see what the new console will be capable of.

Sony Making Games That “Can Only be Enjoyed on PS5,” Xbox Crossgen Approach Not for Them

The wait has been long, but in less than a week, we will finally get the first look at some of the PlayStation 5 games currently in development. The digital showcase event will be held on June 4th, marking the beginning of a series of PS5 updates that will reveal more on the upcoming console.

This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.

Among the PlayStation 5 features that have yet to be detailed in full is backward compatibility. Yesterday, it has been confirmed that all PlayStation 4 games submitted from July 13th to Sony will require PlayStation 5 compatibility.

If a game was originally submitted to Sony before 13th July 2020, any new patch or remaster after that date would not require PS5 compatibility, but it would be "strongly recommended". If a game was originally submitted to Sony after 13th July 2020, any future patch or remaster to that game would need to keep PS5 compatibility. Once a game is PS5 compatible, it must stay so.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide.