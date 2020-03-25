PlayStation 5 Operating System to Make Playing Games “As Easy as Netflix”

The PlayStation 5 SSD will reduce load times for games considerably, and it seems like the operating system will take advantage of this to make picking games to play extremely streamlined.

In a new comment on the ResetEra forums, Kotaku's Jason Schreier revealed that one of the pitches Sony has been made to developers is “playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix.”

I have heard some fascinating things about the PS5’s operating system like this - one of the pitches they’ve been making to developers is “playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix.” They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them. They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare.

While the PlayStation 5 SSD will bring some welcome improvements to how we access games, what it likely will not bring are massive changes to open-world games, as we reported yesterday.

I typed this elsewhere, but people saying things about the SSD enabling entirely different looking open-world games does not make much sense based upon what we know about open-world development really. All data pulled from SSD would be static data, completely unmutable. That would mean perfectly predesigned level data and arrangements, which is the exact opposite methodology of how modern open-world games increase their detail and variety — which is in fact through procedural method not living on the disk... Procedural methods exist to increase the efficiency of artists and diversity of the game world and even increase detail beyond static draws.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.