PlayStation 5 Frimware Update 21.02-04.03.00 Is Now Live; Improves System Performance

A new PlayStation 5 firmware update has gone live today, introducing system performance improvements.

The 21.02-04.03.00 firmware update, which is around 913 MB big, doesn't seem to introduce much outside of these unspecified system performance improvements.

A Bloodborne PC Port Is Already Finished – Rumor

Update notes: This system software update improves system performance

The latest major PlayStation 5 firmware update has been released last month, introducing interface improvements, new gaming, and social experience customizations, and support for M.2 SSD storage expansion. M.2 drives need to meet minimum performance and size requirements.

nterface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD Capacity: 250GB – 4TB Cooling structure: Using an M.2 SSD with your PlayStation 5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heatsinks) built in. Sequential read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended Module width: 22mm width (25mm width is not supported) Form Factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.

These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length. Socket type: Socket 3 (Key M) Total size including cooling structure:

In millimeters: smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H).

In inches: smaller than 4.33in (L) x 0.984 in (W) x 0.442in (H). See below for full requirements. Length The following M.2 SSD lengths are compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles:

30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm (corresponding to the form factor type, per above). Width

A 22mm-wide M.2 SSD module is required.

The total structure (including an added cooling structure) cannot exceed 25mm (0.984in). Height

The total height of the M.2 SSD and its cooling structure (such as a heatsink) – whether built-in or separate – must be less than 11.25mm (0.442in).

The height must also be in the right place, in relation to the M.2 SSD’s circuit board: The size below the board must be less than 2.45mm (0.096in).

The total size above the board must be less than 8mm (0.314in).

The PlayStation 5 firmware update 21.02-04-03-00 is now live. It can be downloaded directly from the console or from the PlayStation official website.