PlayStation 5 February Reveal Becomes More Likely as Sony Reportedly Won’t Host Annual Destination Playstation

The PlayStation 5 full reveal has yet to be dated, but it is becoming increasingly likely that it will be held in February, as rumored in the past few weeks.

As Video Game Chronicle spotted, Journalist Mike Futter revealed that Sony is apparently not going to host its annual Destination PlayStation event, which is held every February. This event is reserved for retailers and third-party partners, and it is used by Sony to reveal what is in store for the future. The event is still being held, however, by a major distributor.

PlayStation Skipping E3 for Second Straight Year, Focusing on Hundreds of Other Fan Events

Okie. Here's what I'm hearing from multiple sources. (Just needed to confirm something before sharing.) Sony is not hosting Destination PlayStation, its annual closed event bringing together publishers and retailers. The event is usually in February, which could mean that Sony wants the spotlight (and doesn't want to do a second event in the same window) when it does its full reveal for PlayStation 5. Makes sense. PS4 event was in Feb 2013 in NYC for reference.

Sony not hosting its PlayStation Destination may hint at the fact that the company may be focusing its resources on another event held close to it, likely a PlayStation 5 reveal. No official confirmation has come in yet, but things are definitely aligning for a February reveal.

The PlayStation 5 will feature some unique elements that have yet to be revealed, according to Jim Ryan. Those that have been revealed, like 3D audio and haptic feedback support for the controller, are also big changes for the gaming experience.

3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers

The PlayStation 5 console will be released later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on its official reveal as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.