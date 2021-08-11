PlayStation 5 Exclusive Souls Game Is in Development by From Software; New Wipeout Is in Early Development – Rumor

A PlayStation 5 exclusive Souls game is currently in development by From Software, according to rumors circulating online.

Earlier today, Shpeshal Nick, co-founder of the Xbox Era podcast who proved to be reliable in the past few months, confirmed that a PS5 exclusive Souls by From Software is in the works. This game, however, is not a Bloodborne sequel.

The Medium’s Immersive Dualsense Features Are Showcased in the Latest Trailer

Mother fuck. My rumour mill got screwed again. https://t.co/BWOWd6MMA5 — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

Nah this is about the From PS5 Exclusive. That was my rumour mill for next week. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

Aside from talking about this unannounced PlayStation 5 exclusive entry in the Souls series, Shspeshal Nick also revealed that the Wipeout series will make a comeback during this console generation. This new entry in the series, which is planned to be a PlayStation 5 / PlayStation VR 2 game is in early development.

You know what? Screw it. I’ll risk pissing someone off. Don’t wanna get scooped again. Been told Wipeout is coming back. Planned to be a VR2/PS5 title. Most likely an XDEV project. Still early in the project. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

Rumors of a PlayStation 5 exclusive have been floating around for a while, but this is the first time a somewhat reliable source talks about it. Without an official confirmation, which may not be coming for a while, considering From Software is hard at work on Elden Ring, we have to take everything with a grain of salt.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is Also Coming to PS5 and PS4

The next From Software title to release on PC and consoles is the aforementioned Elden Ring. Built upon many of the features made popular by the Souls series, the game's worldbuilding and lore have been written in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, the man behind the A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive Souls game has yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.