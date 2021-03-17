PlayStation 5 Exclusive Returnal Gets New Story Trailer

A new Returnal trailer has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive in development by Housemarque.

The new trailer provides a new look at the game's story which will see main character Selene stuck in a mysterious cycle that seemingly has no escape.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Comparison Video Highlights Slightly Higher Average Resolution on Xbox Series X, Faster Load Times on Playstation 5

A new post on the Official PlayStation Blog shared today provides some additional details on the Returnal story and how it influences gameplay. The post also details the unique way players will be able to interact with one another.

As shown in our trailer, Selene also discovers her own scout corpses across Atropos. These corpses can feature projections of other players’ deaths (via our online systems), or Scout Audio Logs that are left behind by other versions of Selene, that she cannot remember recording. The projections show other players deaths in Returnal, at the conclusion of which you can decide to scavenge the remains for items or revenge their death, triggering events that are best discovered when you play. Story content from audio logs is handcrafted storytelling, whereas the projections are all created via other players’ deaths and found across all of the environments in Returnal.

Returnal launches on PlayStation 5 on April 30th worldwide.