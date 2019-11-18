PlayStation 5 Dual Shock 5 Patent Surfaces Online; Built-In Microphone Seemingly Confirmed

A new PlayStation 5 related patent has surfaced online today, showcasing the new Dual Shock 5 controller.

The patent, which has been filed in Japan by Sony Interactive Entertainment, gives us the first look at the new controller. On the surface, the Dual Shock 5 looks a lot like the Dual Shock 4, but with some key differences, like larger triggers, different analog sticks, and the removal of the light bar.

The biggest changes, however, include a revised touchpad, which will apparently feature a slit in its upper side, and a built-in microphone, which will be placed right below the PlayStation button.

Below, you can find comparison images between the Dual Shock 5 and its predecessor, courtesy of ResetEra forums member gofreak.











One of the biggest new features of the PlayStation 5 controller will be adaptive triggers, which will provide refined haptic feedback that will allow players to feel tactile differences between various surfaces. The controller's speaker will also be improved over the Dual Shock 4.

Very little else is currently known about the PlayStation 5 and the Dual Shock 5 controller. According to System Architect Mark Cerny, the console will feature improved UI and faster load speeds.

Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don't want the player to have to boot the game, see what's up, boot the game, see what's up. Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them—and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player, you just jump right into whatever you like.

The PlayStation 5 console launches next year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.