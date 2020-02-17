Gran Turismo Series Producer Aims to Use the PlayStation 5 Power to Push Framerates Higher Than 60 FPS

The future of the Gran Turismo series is still unknown at the time, but it seems like future entries in the series will have some serious frame rate improvements.

As reported by GTPlanet, Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi recently spoke about the future of the series, highlighting how 4K resolution is more than enough for the series. A 60 FPS framerate, however, is not, as he wants to use the PlayStation 5 power to bring 120 FPS and 240 FPS.

Rather than a spatial resolution that you’re talking about, I’m more interested in the advancements we can make in terms of the time resolution. In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.

Interestingly enough, Yamauchi also talked about the increase in power from one console generation to another, highlighting how the jump from the original PlayStation to the PlayStation 2 is no longer possible.

Going from PS1 to PS2 there was a hundred times the performance difference between the two console generations. An advancement like that is no longer possible.

The latest entry in the Gran Turismo series is Gran Turismo Sport. The game is available only on PlayStation 4 and it is still getting supported with new content.

