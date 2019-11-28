PlayGalaxy Link Game Streaming Service Now Available for Additional Devices and Regions

Back in August, we got our first glimpse at Samsung's PlayGalaxy Link game streaming service. IT was released alongside the Galaxy Note 10 and mostly flew under the radar, primarily due to limited availability. It was exclusive to the Galaxy Note 10 and available only in Korea and the US. The service is now available on more devices and in additional regions. Here's a short trailer of it in action:

PlayGalaxy Link works like other game streaming services such as Steam Link and PlayStation 4 Remote Play. You can stream games off your PC to a compatible smartphone via a companion app on both devices. Both devices require an active internet connection.

Samsung CJG56, 27-inch, 144 Hz Freesync Curved Gaming Monitor on Sale For $260 US

To get started, download the PC app from the official PlayGalaxy website. The minimum hardware requirements are an Intel Core i5 or equivalent AMD CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 50GB of storage space, a GTX 1060 or RX 550 GPU and Windows 10. Launch the app and sign in with the same Samsung account that you use on your phone. You'll then be shown a list of compatible games that can be streamed to your phone. If you can't find a particular game, there is an option to add titles manually as well.

Once the PC companion app is set up, download the PlayGalaxy Link app off the Galaxy Store and sign in with your Samsung account. You can then stream games of your PC to your phone at any time. There is even limited support for controllers connected to the phone via Bluetooth. I haven't had a chance to use PlayGalaxy Link thanks to it not being available in my region.

The PlayGalaxy Link Beta is now available in South Korea, US, UK, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Singapore, and Russia. There is also support for a grand total of one new smartphone, the Galaxy S10. Samsung says that other devices such as the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note9, and Galaxy A90 in early December 2019.

