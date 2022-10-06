Menu
Pixel Watch Might Need a Bumper Case to Protect the Screen

Furqan Shahid
Oct 6, 2022, 08:01 AM EDT
The Pixel Watch is officially launching in just a few hours and we know almost everything about the upcoming smartwatch thanks to the reveals and leaks. The one thing that has been concerning a lot is the domed display. Sure, it looks good but just like curved displays, domed glass does not always work really well because the fragility factor is always there and we need to avoid that.

Now, Ringke, a famous accessory manufacturer has released an accessory for the Pixel Watch called Bezel Styling, and for those wondering, it is stainless steel protection that goes around the display of the smartwatch and there is a cutout for the crown.

Ringke Thinks Your Pixel Watch Won't Survive Without the Bezel Styling Add-On

The description of the Bezel Styling says that it is meant to "keep your device protected from scratches and dust gathered from frequent use." and it snaps onto the device using "cushioned double-side tape."

You can look at the images below to get a better idea.

ringke-pixel-watch-case1
ringke-pixel-watch-case-2
2 of 9

Ringke has also shown a rather worrying graphic that shows the image with the smartwatch ring attached to the Pixel Watch and one without it, and of course, the one without it clearly shows the shattered display. Of course, this is all dramatization, but the domed display does raise concerns.

The silver lining here is that Ringke also makes smartwatch bumpers for other brands, so it should not come as a surprise. We will, of course, have to wait for the Pixel Watch to come out later this year and we will figure out what the situation is all about.

Do you think Ringke is just exaggerating the risk of a shattered display without the bezel-styling accessory? Let us know what you think about the upcoming Pixel Watch.

