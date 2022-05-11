Pixel Buds Pro Go Official with ANC, 11-Hour Battery Life, and More

This year at Google I/O 2022, Google has decided to bring some exciting hardware as well as the company has decided to announce pro-grade TWS earphones called the Pixel buds Pro. This is an addition to the lineup that Google has been building up for some years now and well, Google is definitely serious as far as its audio products along with other hardware are concerned.

Google Announces the Pixel Buds Pro to Match Apple and Samsung

The Pixel Buds Pro is the most premium earphones that Google has to offer and the feature that they are going to offer will be enough for everyone who is looking for the proper experience. This time around, you are looking at a powerful addition, you are now looking at Assistant-powered headphones. These are going to be the first earbuds with active noise cancellation to give you an excellent sound. These buds are paired with a custom audio chip from Google along with beam-forming microphones to ensure clear audio and good noise cancellation. Google has also claimed that the new Pixel Buds Pro will have 11-hour of battery life and 7 hours with ANC turned n.

Google’s Unveils Its Pixel tablet, Seven Years After Discontinuing Its Last Model, With Launch Set for 2023

#PixelBuds Pro come in four fun colors! Which one will you go with?#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/NEqFbySUSL — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

In addition to the support for Google Assistant, the Pixel Buds Pro will also benefit from multipoint pairing, which means that you will be able to switch between devices without any interruption.

Additionally, later this year, Google will release an update to Pixel Buds Pro that will allow the earbuds to use spatial audio for an immersive experience. The new buds are going to be available on preorder on 21st July later this year for $199, and will be available in four different colorways: