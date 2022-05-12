Some Eagle-Eyed Individuals Are Comparing the Pixel 7 Pro’s Rear Camera Cutouts to the iPhone 14’s ‘Pill + Notch’ Change

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are several months away from an official release, but Google still proceeded to give a preview of the upcoming flagships at its now-concluded I/O 2022 developer conference. Shortly after the sneak peek, several Twitter users started noticing a resemblance between the rear camera cutouts on the Pixel 7 Pro and the ‘no notch’ design of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. When taking a closer look, the resemblance is uncanny.

Google’s Attempt to Bring a Subtle Design Change to the Pixel 7 Pro May Have Resulted in the Company Accidentally Copying the iPhone 14’s Biggest Aesthetic Change

Instead of a glass visor covering the three cameras, Google has switched to aluminum, which makes the sensors appear prominently in the teaser images that were shared during the keynote. However, in making the switch, the rear camera arrangement looks strikingly similar to the ‘pill + notch’ cutout that is expected to debut on the front side of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Google Teases Its New Flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Both Sporting a Slightly Changed Design, With New Colors Expected

Apple has been rumored to get rid of the notch on its more premium models for quite a while now, though it will be retained on the less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. If you take a look at the image below, the front cutout on the iPhone 14 looks identical to the rear panel on the Pixel 7 Pro, so it does make you wonder if Google did this intentionally, knowing that Apple was planning this change for months in advance.

Our guess is that Google’s decision to bring an aluminum frame to the Pixel 7 Pro chassis may have been a harmless attempt at wanting a design that is different from the Pixel 6 Pro. After all, maintaining the same look would have left a stale taste in the buyer’s mouth, irrespective if the list of improvements made to the Pixel 7 Pro were massive when compared to the Pixel 6 Pro.

A new design always catches the eye, and the decision to bring in new colors for the Pixel 7 Pro was the right approach. In this way, potential customers know they are getting a brand new product, even if it means inadvertently taking something from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Image Credits - MacRumors