Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition To Release On PS4, Xbox One Next Month

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will finally hit consoles next month.

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced that Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 28th, 2020. Digital pre-orders are now open for both platforms.

Additionally, the game will also launch at retail. The Standard and Ultimate Collector's editions will be released for the price of $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 and $129.99 / €129.99 / £119.99, respectively.

You can learn more about the Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition key features below.

Play in either Turn-Based Mode or Classic Real-Time with Pause: Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience—now with both classic real-time with pause and new turn-based combat, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic tabletop gameplay more than ever before. A massive adventure: Over 100 hours of gameplay per playthrough. Play however you want: Detailed character creator character and over 1000 class permutations gives you the freedom to be whoever you want. Gather your party: Build your party and customize your companions to join you on your quest. Assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships, reactions to player choice, and interactions with each other unfold. “Beast of Winter” DLC: Heed the call of Vatnir, a priest of the god of death, to halt the tide of destruction encroaching upon the living. “The Forgotten Sanctum” DLC: Battle your way through the bowels of a vengeful, sleeping god. “Seeker, Slayer, Survivor” DLC: Triumph or die in the Crucible of Kazuwari, where only the mighty reign.

A new trailer has also been released for the Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition announced today. You can find it right below.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition launches on January 28th, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch on a yet to be confirmed release date.