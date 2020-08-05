Pikmin 3 Deluxe To Release On Nintendo Switch This October

Pikmin 3 Deluxe, an enhanced version of the third entry in the series originally released on Wii U, has been announced today for Nintendo Switch.

The game, which will mark the series' debut on the Switch, will come with all the additional content released for the original game as well as new missions and co-op options. The game will release on October 30th worldwide.

In case you never played the original, you can find an overview of the Pikmin 3 Deluxe experience right below.

Grow a squad of adorable, plantlike Pikmin to traverse a strange world and save your planet. Command a capable crop of five different types of Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures, and find food for your famished home planet! You can even bring a second player along to divvy up tasks as you explore a world that seems larger than life from a pint-sized perspective. Pikmin at Your Pace Return to your ship before time runs out, or you (and your Pikmin) could be in big trouble. If you prefer a more casual approach, a variety of difficulty settings, lock-on targeting and optional hints have been newly added. With less pressure, you have more time to strategically command your Pikmin and take in the lush scenery. Play Side-Story Missions, Head-to-Head Matches and More! This deluxe version of the Pikmin 3 game includes new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, the ability to play Story mode with a friend and all DLC stages from the original release. Feeling competitive? Enjoy fierce head-to-head Bingo Battles and online leaderboards for Mission mode.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe launches on Nintendo Switch on October 30th.