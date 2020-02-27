Philips’s 243B1 Is A Monitor With USB-C Docking Station And A Presence Detector

Philips's 243B1 is an LCD monitor that features not only a USB-C docking station, a presence detector, and a LowBlue Mode. These features make this monitor a fantastic deal for the recommended price of £239 in the UK, Philips will start sales of the 243B1 monitor in March.

USB-C Docking Station This Philips display features a USB Type-C connector with power delivery, with intelligent and flexible power management. Its reversible USB-C allows for an easy one-cable connection with laptops, this connection allows you to watch a high-resolution video and transfer data at incredibly fast speed while charging your notebook at the same time. This USB-C offers a power delivery of up to 65-watts.



LowBlue Mode This monitor has a LowBlue mode reduces harmful shortwave blue light. Blue light has been shown to cause eye strain, as well as cause eye damage and affect vision over time.



Power Sensor The built-in 'people sensor' transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when no one is in front of the monitor itself. This feature cuts energy costs by up to 70 percent and also helps prolong the monitor's overall life span.



Resolution Philips's 243B1 monitor features a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 75 Hz, a pixel density 93 PPI, and this monitor features an aspect ratio of 16:9. This monitor features a panel size of 23.8 inches, with support for both Flicker-free and Picture enhancement using SmartImage.

Connectivity Philips's 243B1 features one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4 as well as a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, this USB-C port features not only upstream but also power delivery up to 65-watts. The USB-C hub has one USB 3.2 Gen 2 upstream port and has four USB 3.2 ports with one fast charging. This monitor features a VESA mount on the back of the monitor, this allows the monitor to be mounted to a monitor arm or this monitor comes with an adjustable stand.

LightSensor The LightSensor uses a smart sensor to automatically adjust the brightness of the monitor depending on the overall ambient light in the room itself.

