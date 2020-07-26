Phantom Doctrine 2: The Cabal Announced, Will Be a Third-Person Stealth Game

Phantom Doctrine 2: The Cabal, a sequel to 2018's Phantom Doctrine, was announced last week by CreativeForge Games.

Unlike the predecessor, this one will be published by PlayWay S.A., though that's really the least of the planned changes. Whereas the previous game was very much in the vein of X-COM, Phantom Doctrine 2: The Cabal will be a third-person stealth game similar to HITMAN, from the looks of it.

The Steam page is already up and it's filled with details and even system requirements. The release date is 'top secret' as of yet.