Phanteks Enters The AIO Liquid Cooler Market With The Glacier One

All In One Liquid Coolers have been rising in popularity and are now becoming essential for many people building their PC. New manufacturers have joined the ranks of existing manufacturers in the AIO liquid cooling space. G.Skill was one of the latest to do so and Phanteks has done so as well. Phanteks is a manufacturer known for its cases, but they have dove into the AIO market with the launch of the Glacier One 240MP, 240MPH, 280MP, and 360MP which were developed in partnership with Asetek.

Phanteks' Glacier One Features An All-White Version Living Up To The Glacier One Name

The design of the Glacier One features both performance and aesthetics in one package. The Glacier One has been designed to get a noise-performance ratio that is the best in its class. Using Phanteks MP fans that have an increased max RPM at 2000-2200RPM, it is able to achieve near-silent operation while cooling your CPU. As this is an Asetek AIO, it features the latest Gen7 pump from Asetek. Alongside the launch of the AIO, the 120/140 MP PWM fans will also launch.

The performance is an important aspect, but another aspect that is equally as important to most nowadays is the look. The AIO features a tempered glass infinity mirror pump cap with integrated D-RGB lighting. It also features flexible braided tubing and a pre-filled all-in-one solution. On top of the flexible braided tubing, it comes with Phanteks' Tube Clip which helps route the tubing and fan wires.











The Glacier One name wouldn't be complete if they did not launch a white version of the AIO. The 240MPH features an all-white design with white HALOS D-RGB fan frames to light up the MP fans. The flexible tubing features white braiding as well. The full cover pump cap featured on all models of the Glacier One is magnetically mounted to provide a seamless aesthetic with the motherboard.

The Glacier One 240MP will cost $124.99, the 240MPH will cost $149.99, the 280MP will cost $139.99, the 360MP will cost $169.99, and the 120 and 140 MP PWM Fan will cost $14.99 and $16.99 respectively. The Glacier One AIO is Phanteks' first entry in the AIO cooler market and looks to be a promising option with a great aesthetic.