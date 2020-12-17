G.Skill has announced its foray into the liquid cooling market with its brand new ENKI Series AIO Liquid coolers. The lineup comes in three flavors starting with the base 240mm model and going up to 280mm and 360mm designs. G.Skill has stated that these coolers will be available in 2021 through its global distribution partners.

G.Skill Enters The Liquid Cooling With Its Brand New ENKI AIO Series Coolers, Come in 360, 280 & 240mm Flavors

G.Skill who are primarily known for their memory kits have been extending their portfolio for a while now. The company offers SSDs, Power Supplies, and a range of gaming peripherals. G.Skill has now entered the liquid cooling market with its ENKI line of AIO liquid coolers. In its presser, G.Skill has promised to retain the same level of quality as you can expect from their products in these high-performance liquid coolers.

Custom-Tuned Convex Cold Plate & Stair-Shaped High-Density Micro-Fin Design

To achieve high-performance cooling and maximum contact with the CPU, the ENKI series AIO liquid cooler utilizes a custom-tuned convex cold plate design to minimize the travel distance of heat from the CPU through the thermal paste and into the solid copper cold plate. On the other side of the cold plate, stair-shaped high-density micro-fins are used to optimally guide the coolant intake-outtake flow for efficient heat transfer from the cold plate and into the coolant.

High Flow-Rate Coolant Tubing & High-Density Radiator Piping

In order to quickly deliver coolant between the cooler head and the radiator, high flow-rate coolant tubes with 8mm inner diameter are chosen for the task. Each coolant tube is also constructed with thicker rubber walls for low coolant evaporation and is enclosed in nylon-braided sleeves for durability.









The radiator is designed with high-density piping, which increases the surface area to facilitate efficient heat dissipation from the coolant and into the fins for effective cooling. Specifically, the 360mm and 240mm variant is designed with 3~4 more radiator pipes than typical radiators, while the 280mm variant has 6 more radiator pipes.

High Static Pressure 9-Blade Fan & Low Thermal Resistance Thermal Paste

The G.Skill ENKI series AIO liquid cooler is equipped with high-performance 9-blade hydro-bearing PWM cooling fans, selected for its high static pressure to maintain constant airflow. Included within the accessory pack, is a tube of server-grade thermal paste that features ultra-low thermal resistance, which enables quick heat transfer from the CPU to the copper cold plate.

Customizable ARGB & Product Availability

Each G.Skill ENKI series AIO liquid cooler is equipped with 3-pin ARGB motherboard connectors, allowing customizable RGB lighting via motherboard lighting control software. Available in 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm, the ENKI series AIO also comes with a 5-year limited warranty. This product line of AIO liquid coolers will be available via G.SKILL distribution partners in 2021.