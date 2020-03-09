Phantasy Star Online 2 Open Beta Announced for Next Week

After nearly a decade as one of Asia’s most popular MMORPGs, Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally coming to PC and Xbox One this year, and Sega has announced when everyone can try the game out. There was a PSO2 closed beta back in February, but this latest beta will open to all. You can get the details, below.

The time is finally here! The #PSO2NA Open Beta Test starts next week, March 17th! Play one of Japan's biggest online action RPGs, coming first on @Xbox One. More information coming soon to our official website: https://t.co/pJIEmQkazM pic.twitter.com/vy6Az57bjB — Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) (@play_pso2) March 9, 2020

Forge your Path in A World Betrayed – The New Total War: Three Kingdoms DLC

Just in case you can’t see the above tweet, the Phantasy Star Online 2 open beta kicks off on March 17 at 5pm PT. What will this new beta include? Sega hasn't said yet, but the closed beta let you test pretty much the entire game with progress carrying over to the full launch, so you can probably expect the same thing from the open beta. Not sure what Phantasy Star Online 2 is all about? Here’s your key feature rundown:

Better Together - Get ready for the ultimate online Free-to-Play experience and go out on missions with a party of up to four players or explore exclusive multiparty areas where up to twelve players can play simultaneously!

- Get ready for the ultimate online Free-to-Play experience and go out on missions with a party of up to four players or explore exclusive multiparty areas where up to twelve players can play simultaneously! Unmatched Combat - Phantasy Star Online 2 features one of the most responsive action combat systems among online RPGs. Combo your way through multiple enemies at once and engage in unforgettable boss fights armed with highly customizable skillsets, each unique to one of nine classes and eighteen distinct weapon types.

- Phantasy Star Online 2 features one of the most responsive action combat systems among online RPGs. Combo your way through multiple enemies at once and engage in unforgettable boss fights armed with highly customizable skillsets, each unique to one of nine classes and eighteen distinct weapon types. Several Ways to Play - Switch character classes at any time to find your ideal playstyle: hack-and-slash through missions with melee-based roles or take a step back and eliminate foes by using ranged or elemental attacks! You can also customize the way you play by selecting different camera settings, including an over-the-shoulder view to aim at enemies with better precision.

- Switch character classes at any time to find your ideal playstyle: hack-and-slash through missions with melee-based roles or take a step back and eliminate foes by using ranged or elemental attacks! You can also customize the way you play by selecting different camera settings, including an over-the-shoulder view to aim at enemies with better precision. Endless Exploration - Choose from multiple difficulty settings catered to your skill and character level. Jump into procedurally generated environments that reshape your adventures whenever you play and experience unexpected events and random monsters spawning with every mission!

- Choose from multiple difficulty settings catered to your skill and character level. Jump into procedurally generated environments that reshape your adventures whenever you play and experience unexpected events and random monsters spawning with every mission! Ultimate Character Customization - Discover one of gaming’s most powerful character creators and design the ultimate ARKS Operative. Choose from one of four distinct races and fully customize your character’s appearance with a robust yet easy-to-use system.

Phantasy Star Online 2 launches in the West on PC and Xbox One sometime this spring. Are you planning to get a jumpstart on the fun during the open beta?