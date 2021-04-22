Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Will Launch Globally in June

Last week Sega announced that the closed beta for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be kicking off in May, but didn’t provide a launch date for the game. Well, it seems fans won’t be left waiting for too long – earlier this morning during a PSO2 livestream, Sega announced that New Genesis will be launching simultaneously worldwide in June!

As mentioned, Sega will be holding a closed Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis beta in May for everybody who signs up via the Xbox Insider Hub. Sega will also be releasing benchmark software in late May that will let you create your New Genesis character early. As a reminder, here are the dates for the PSO2: New Genesis closed beta…

Start Date: 05/14 08:00 PM (America PT)

End Date: 05/16 09:00 PM (America PT)

Platform: Windows 10 PC (Microsoft Store)

Registration Starts: 04/21 12:00 PM (America PT) via the Xbox Insider Hub App

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is a major upgrade/revamp set 1000 years after the events of the original PSO2. The update will introduce a revamped graphics engine, new larger world, and more. Here’s the official rundown...

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is our biggest update ever! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Phantasy Star Online, we will be aiming for even greater heights and reshaping the story, game system, graphics engine, and character creation system. PSO2 will be reborn as an open-field online RPG, with a renewed battle system and game system to match! The twin universes of PSO2: NGS and PSO2 exist side by side! You can continue to enjoy the original PSO2 even after PSO2: NGS has been released. Accounts that have been playing PSO2 will be able to hop between PSO2: NGS and PSO2. However, because the game system is vastly different, we would like to explain what exactly is changing with PSO2: NGS below. Create even more gorgeous characters with the new and improved graphics engine! With the new graphics comes enhanced character models. On top of the features present in the current character creation system, you'll now have even more detailed options, like changing the luster of your character's skin. Characters will also be able to move their fingers now! Furthermore, you'll be able to wear more accessories—as well as change their locations—creating even more customized characters. Finally, PSO2's core graphics engine will also be overhauled, allowing you to use characters created with PSO2: NGS's system within PSO2 as well. Naturally, ALL character creation info from PSO2 (including items linked to emotes and other previously registered data) will be compatible with PSO2: NGS!

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis arrive this June on PC (via the Microsoft Store) and Xbox One.