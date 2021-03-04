Petal Mail is Huawei’s Own Email Service Currently Being Tested

It does not come as a surprise that Huawei's smartphone business is going through a rough time that has overstayed its welcome. The U.S. sanctions are continuously bringing the company down, and they are struggling when it comes to keeping it all together. Even though Huawei is constantly making efforts to provide a good software experience on the devices in the market and the recent attempt to solidify its place in the market is an email service called Petal Mail.

Petal Mail is Huawei's Attempt to Introduce a Gmail Competitor

It is safe to say that Gmail is absent from Huawei devices, and while the App Gallery is there to provide you alternatives, you cannot get the same experience. A report has emerged from GizChina that talks about how Huawei is already testing its Gmail alternative in China. Users can now register for Petal Metal by following this link. Registering for the service is going to get a @petalmail.com email ID, along with the privilege to provide important feedback during the initial testing phase. At the same time, another report suggests that users who do register for Petal Mail will be welcomed to the page that you can see below.

At the moment, the Petal Mail service has a very minimal interface; you have a couple of options in the side menu, including Inbox, Starred, Draft, Sent, Trash, and Spam. The interface is also divided into two columns. The first column shows all the emails in the mailbox, and the second column showing the selected email in an expanded form.

Currently, there is no information on Huawei's Petal mail service. However, the reports claim that Huawei has also introduced a new virtual currency called Petals, which will be for Huawei users. We cannot say for sure what this currency will be used for, but the same report claims that it is currently valued at CNY0.01, which converts to around $0.0015. We will keep you posted as soon as there is more news surrounding Huawei Petal Mail or Petals currency.