Persona 5 on Switch Possible if Fans Speak Up Says Atlus, #BreakFreePersona Hashtag Trends

Will Persona 5 ever come to Nintendo Switch? There’s been tons of hints it might happen – P5 protagonist Joker was recently added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, spinoff Persona 5 Scramble is coming to Switch, and rumors of a port have been kicking around for over a year, and yet Atlus has remained quiet about the possibility. Well, IGN recently asked Atlus communications manager Ari Advincula whether a Persona 5 Switch port could happen, and he implied it was possible, but only if fans speak up…

I am a strong believer in ‘never ever give up on hope’. You want what you want and if you don't let us know it we’re never going to be able to make it. It’s important to always voice your opinion. Keep telling us what you want.

And speak up they have! Almost immediately the hashtag #BreakFreePersona began tending on Twitter, with fans asking for Persona 5, and other Atlus RPGs, to come to the Switch. Honestly, I really hope Atlus stops messing around and just announces Persona 5 for Switch, because it’s got to be happening, right? Nintendo and Atlus seem to have a very solid relationship (Tokyo Mirage Sessions recently hit the Switch and Shin Megami Tensei V is still to come). It would be downright strange if Persona 5 never made the leap, but maybe Nintendo and Atlus are holding back info to build hype.

In other Nintendo-Altus news, a Switch version of Catherine: Full Body was recently rated by South Korea’s game rating committee. Catherine for Switch has yet to be officially confirmed, but these ratings board leaks are almost always legit. Just further proof Atlus is not at all adverse to bringing their games to Switch!

Persona 5 is currently available on PS4. Persona 5 Royal, which adds new characters, story missions, locations and more to the game, arrives on PS4 on March 31.