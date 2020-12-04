Persona 5 Strikers To Release In February On PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Persona 5 Strikers, released in Japan as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, is releasing in a few months in North America and Europe.

A few hours ago, a new trailer went live to showcase the Western version of the Persona 5 spin-off game developed by Omega Force in collaboration with P-Studio. The trailer, which has now been pulled, confirmed the game releases on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on February 23rd.

Back in July, Koei Tecmo revealed in a financial forecast that Persona 5 Strikers was indeed coming West, although a release window was not provided. Given how popular the latest entry in the series is in North America and Europe, it would have been very surprising to not see it reach Western shores.

In case you are a Japanese role-playing game and never played Persona 5, you definitely should, as it is among the best currently available on PlayStation 5. Persona 5 Royal, released earlier this year, also added more content that makes the experience even more massive.

Now that I've spent 180 hours and can put my thoughts on paper, would I consider Persona 5 Royal to be an essential treasure on the PlayStation 4? The short answer is yes, but with a big caveat. On its own, the new semester at Shujin Academy isn't worth the $60 price tag alone, and while the gameplay has been overhauled to be a little bit more open ended with how you can spend your time, that's still a major time investment you'll have to spend to reach the new story. If you've never played Persona 5 before, then snatching up a copy of Persona 5 Royal is simply the best way to play this story. However, if you've already spent one year wearing the mask already, you might need to have a small change in your cognition to see whether or not it's worth a second playthrough.

Persona 5 Strikers launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on February 23rd. The game is now available in Japan on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.