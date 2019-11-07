Pearl Abyss Announces Three New MMOs and a Fantasy Fighting Game Titled ‘Shadow Arena’

Pearl Abyss, the South Korean gaming company known for Black Desert Online (and for purchasing CCP Games last year), announced three new MMO games and a fantasy arena fighter titled Shadow Arena.

The press release only provides brief information on all these titles, even though each one already has its own website. More details will be shared during the Pearl Abyss Connect 2019 event, due to take place on November 14th (4:00 UTC) at G-STAR 2019.

Our own Kai will attend the event. Expect interviews and impressions coming soon!

PLAN 8 is an exosuit MMO shooter, a title spearheaded by Minh Le as Technical Advisor, also known as the co-creator of the Counter-Strike franchise. A trailer for Plan 8, the first shooting game from Pearl Abyss, will be released at Pearl Abyss Connect. The game’s production is led by Seung-ki Lee, former Environment Art Director of Black Desert Online and Black Desert Mobile. DokeV is a collectible MMORPG for all ages. DokeV is led by Sang-young Kim, former Animation Director of Black Desert Online, and Suh Won Choi, former Game Design Director of Black Desert Online. Crimson Desert is an open-world MMORPG set in an epic-fantasy world. In a war for survival, three tribes will fight for control of the Pywell continent. Crimson Desert has been produced at Pearl Abyss since 2018 by Jason Jung, former Game Design Director of RYL Online. Working alongside Jason Jung on RYL Online, one of Korea’s most famous first-generation action MMORPGs, was Dae-il Kim, the founder of Pearl Abyss. Eter Lee, former Lead Combat Designer of RYL Online and C9, is in charge of the action combat system for the title. In addition, Pearl Abyss revealed an upcoming Closed Beta Test and trailer for Shadow Arena, a new fantasy arena fighter game. Shadow Arena is produced by Kwang Sam Kim, lead producer of Black Desert on consoles. The ultimate survival game features fast-paced, action-packed combat and hands-on gameplay will be available at G-Star 2019.