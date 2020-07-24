Pangu Team Demos iOS 14 Jailbreak at Mosec 2020, Release Imminent?

Apple debuted iOS 14 at its WWDC event with major changes under the hood as well as visually. While there are a plethora of features that the company will release with every beta update, we're still expecting a jailbreak later this year. According to the latest, the Pangu team has demonstrated a working iOS 14 jailbreaks at MOSEC 2020, a mobile security company.

The Pangu Team has Demonstrated iOS 14 Jailbreak at a Security Conference - Here's What You Should Know

iOS 14 jailbreak is running on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and you can see the demo below by Pangu. However, we wouldn't advise you to get your hopes up for a potential release just yet. Developers will flaunt their discovery like that while not disclosing the future possibilities of the exploit. However, it is likely that the new tool will be released later this year but nothing can be said for certain at this stage.

Crash Bandicoot 4 Showcases New Levels and Dr. Neo Cortex’s Moves in New Gameplay

If we're talking about Pangu, the jailbreak team has not released any new tools for the latest build. The last time Pangu released a working jailbreak was when iOS 9 was released. We can't expect the team to release an iOS 14 jailbreak for the beta builds of the platform. This is because Apple will wind up patching the exploit in the next update.

Mosec 2020, iOS 14 JailBreak DEMO by Pangu pic.twitter.com/SfkDpvhYQG — Min(Spark) Zheng (@SparkZheng) July 24, 2020

Take note that it is a mark on its own by the Pangu team that it was able to jailbreak iOS 14 despite better security protocols. Over the years, Apple's software team has made it very difficult for hackers to find exploits for a possible jailbreak.

This is not the first time that we're hearing this. We have previously seen the Checkra1n team demonstrating jailbreaking iOS 14 with Cydia on iPhone X. If not Pangu, we can always expect a release later this year.

We will share more details on the story as soon as we hear it. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.