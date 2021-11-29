PALIT GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP Graphics Card Rocks Shifting Colors on Backplate & Shroud

PALIT revealed their new ColorPOP graphics card series, starting with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU that appears to be a refreshed GamingPro series. This new series from Palit was originally teased in August under the Chameleon series of GamingPro cards by the company. It appears that they have dropped the name and rebranded to a more pleasing name for its new series of cards.

Palit launches GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP Graphics Card With Color-Shifting Encasement & Backplate

The Twitter post from August shows the first reveal for the new line under its previous naming:

#PalitChameleonSeries GamingPro’s New Camouflage. This #Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti #GamingPro was custom modded with vibrant metallic paints. The color shifts at different viewing angles and varies with lighting conditions.✨ Let us know what do you think about this design! pic.twitter.com/DzWNr16LGg — Palit_Global (@Palit_Global) August 25, 2021

The next announcement, also on Twitter, was in September, which was around the original time the card was set to be released.

Upon looking at the company's website, the Chameleon series is absent from the listing of available cards manufactured by the company. It is safe to say that the GamingPro Chameleon series was rebranded to the now current ColorPOP name, as well as change the initial GPU in the new line from the RTX 3070 Ti to the RTX 3060 Ti.







The Palit ColorPOP GPU series features a cooling solution of 2.7-slots, which is also not changed from the previous GamingPro GPU series. Currently, there is no word yet as to if the company plans to release an overclocking version as they had with the GamingPro series. This is interesting, due to the company's original plans for this release.

The card advertised on Palit's Twitter account showcased a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Pro, custom-modded with vibrant metallic paints. The variant originally stated that it was mounted with a 2.5-slot and triple-fan cooling solution design, as well as a custom PCB solution.







The color-shifting design of the card rotates between blue, violet, and green depending on your lighting environment and what angle the card is being looked at. Adorned in the middle of the cooling section is the Palit company logo. The ColorPOP series' logo is a chameleon, and it appears that Palit is utilizing that visual representation for their marketing theory of the new line.

Palit's new ColorPOP series will begin with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, offering 4864 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 220W TDP which is processed through the card's dual 8-pin power connection. It also showcases a clock speed of 1410 MHz with the ability to be boosted to 1665 MHz.

More cards are to become available under the ColorPOP line, but it is unknown what the next model will be, as well as the release date of the RTX 3060 Ti variant.

Source: Palit Global