Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Now Selling 24k Gold-Plated iPhone 11 Pro Models for $499 Only

Shortly after it was found that Pablo Escobar’s brother, Roberto Escobar was selling Samsung’s Galaxy Fold wrapped in gold stickers, his company has come up with another plan to get you to purchase another smartphone from him. This time, he’s selling an iPhone 11 Pro with a 24k gold-plated exterior but there’s a catch that you need to pay attention to if you really think you’re getting a brand new iPhone for only $499.

24k Gold-Plated iPhone 11 Pro Refurbished Models With 256GB of Internal Storage Are Available

According to the company, these gold-plated iPhone 11 Pro models are ‘formerly damaged’ which have been repaired and ‘gold-plated’. Judging from experience, it looks like the gold-plating surrounding the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro might just be gold sticker that was wrapped on the Galaxy Fold. Also, we need to remind readers that the Galaxy Fold wrapped in shiny gold never actually shipped to customers, so there’s no telling if this will reach your doorstep should you decide to cough up $499 for it.

Apple is No Longer Signing iOS 13.4.1, Jailbreakers Need Not Worry

Then again, it’s not a bad deal, considering that the non-gold-plated version of the iPhone 11 Pro costs $999 from Apple’s website. The packaging includes original Apple accessories, but the box is reminiscent of the customized phone itself.

“The OFFICIAL ESCOBAR GOLD 11 PRO smartphone is the real APPLE KILLER phone. Rest In Peace Apple, Pablo always wins. This is an incredible phone, at a competitive price. THIS IS AN ORIGINAL APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO THAT HAS BEEN 24K GOLD PLATED. FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE! WORKS WORLDWIDE ON ALL NETWORKS. UNLOCKED. PHONE IS AN AUTHENTIC ORIGINAL APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO, COMES WITH LUXURY WOODEN BOX, HEADPHONES AND CHARGER. ALL PHONES ARE TESTED AND WORK 100% ASSEMBLED TO PERFECTION WITH THREE (3) LAYERS OF GOLD PLATING.”

We also went through the specifications chart listed on the website and apart from the increased 256GB of storage, there doesn’t appear to be anything out of the ordinary. Then again, we’ll only find out if and when we place an order.

Are you daring enough to get $499 iPhone 11 Pro from here? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Escobar Inc.