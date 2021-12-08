OxygenOS 12 for OnePlus 9 Series is Filled with Bugs

It has only been some time since the OnePlus 9 series started receiving the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12. The software, of course, brings several new features, including revamped icons, adjustable dark mode. Work Life Balance 2.0, new Shelf, and more. However, it now seems that the update itself is not stable and filled with bugs and inconsistencies, with some users asking whether it is a stable update.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Users Are Having a Horrible Experience with OxygenOS 12 Update

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 users have started reporting a plethora of issues after installing the OxygenOS 12 update. Users face troubles when it comes to making or receiving calls, poor animations, broken Autofill feature, slower Wi-Fi speeds, and more.

Sadly, the update is also missing out on the customization features that have been a part of the OxygenOS experience ever since it came out. For starters, users can no longer change icons individually, you cannot customize the status bar, and you cannot disable the Google Feed. Additionally, if you are on a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro running OxygenOS 12, you will not be able to turn off the battery icon and more. Moving further, the call recording app, as well as Advanced Reboot features, are also missing.

You can look at what the OnePlus user had to say about the new update.

It's official, I absolutely hate this new ColorOS update by @oneplus. It's half-assed, animations looking shitty, some apps with different DPI scaling, and reeks of chinese skin type of Android. I hate it and I can't wait to ditch this for the Pixel 6. — Francisco (@franciscof_1990) December 7, 2021

Considering how OxygenOS 12 went through numerous beta tests before the stable version was made available, it is sad to see the update in such bad condition. However, this is not the first time an update is causing phones to malfunction or provide a lackluster experience. Users report that the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 is bricking their Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices.

Have you encountered any problems with the OxygenOS 12 update on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro? Let us know.