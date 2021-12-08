Android 12 is Bricking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

It has only been a few days since Samsung released the stable Android 12 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in some countries. However, it now seems that the update is not really that stable and many users have started reporting a myriad of issues that have come forward ever since the update was installed.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Facing a Plethora of Issues with the New Android 12 Update

South Korean users are facing a lot of issues with the Android 12; users on Samsung forums have claimed that their device has bricked after installing the device, whereas some other users have commented on how the device entered the recovery mode after installing the new update. Some users have even faced screen flickering, dark mode, slow performance, and the Dual Messenger not working with some apps.

Some Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 users have not been able to take screenshots or use streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube. Other users have even faced issues related to the camera and images getting deleted on their own from the gallery. Some phones can't move past the 60Hz refresh rate and have really bad audio quality. One user faced an issue where the phone's camera app was not working at all.

Current reports suggest that Samsung has decided to halt the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Once the bugs are fixed, the update could resume.

I have been using Android 12 on my S21 Ultra ever since it was released but hearing such a poor response with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 is certainly a shocker. Have you encountered such an issue? Let us know in the comments.