OWC Announces the Envoy Pro FX Rugged Portable SSD

OWC has announced the Envoy Pro FX SSD, featuring a portable yet rugged design to ensure a long life span and ensures that most falls won't hurt the drive. The Envoy Pro FX features a sleek and grey aluminum housing, which is rated to ensure operation during the dirtiest and wettest environments. This SSD will be available in January, with a range of capacities from 240 GB up to 2 TB and a starting price tag of $169.

The Envoy Pro FX Rugged Portable SSD offers transfer speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s with a maximum capacity of up to 2 TB

The Envoy Pro FX SSD offers a sleek aluminum design, and this design utilizes a charcoal grey color scheme that blends into nearly any environment without standing out. This aluminum housing also works to cool down the internal components by the aluminum casing. This aluminum housing is IP67 rating, ensuring that the SSD can continue to operate in the dirtiest and even the wettest environments. This SSD can is MIL-STD810G certified military-level drop toughness, ensuring that when moving this drive to and from schools. This device utilizes a ThunderBolt4 connection to allow for both breakneck speed and high capacity.

Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC stated, "The OWC Envoy Pro FX is a giant leap For All Computerkind; it's the first portable SSD with out-of-this-world performance and compatibility. With the OWC Envoy Pro FX, you plug into past, current Thunderbolt and USB equipped Macs and PCs, or future Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 machines."

The Envoy Pro FX SSD features support for various platforms, including Macs, Windows, Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Surface devices, and Chromebooks. This wide compatibility support allows this SSD to be used with various devices easily, and this SSD features can feature data transfer speeds of up to 2,800 MB per second. This fast transfer speed ensures that content creators who may have numerous cameras or video editing PCs.

This SSD includes a Thunderbolt to USB cable and comes with a three-year OWC limited warranty, which features US-based support. This SSD comes with four different configurations, featuring vastly different capacities of 240 GB, 480 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. These SSDs have a price of $169, $199, $299, and $479, respectively.