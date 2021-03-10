New Overwatch Update March 9th Optimizes the Game for Xbox Series X|S With Support for 120FPS on Both Consoles

Blizzard has released a new Overwatch update which optimizes the game for Xbox Series X|S with support for 120fps.

The new March 9th update for Blizzard’s hero shooter packs enhancements for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, including new graphic modes and a new 120fps-option. On the Xbox Series X, the new “Framerate” mode allows for framerates at 120fps in 1440p resolution. On Xbox Series S, 120fps is also supported, albeit at a lower resolution of 1080p.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is the Ultimate Gaming Phone One Could Want

We’ve included the relevant release notes for Overwatch on Xbox Series X|S down below:

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S Enhancements Added “Preferred Mode” graphics option which allows switching between three different presets: “Resolution”, “Balanced”, “Framerate”. These modes adjust video settings to bias towards image quality, resolution, and framerate.

“Resolution” : This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)

“Balanced” : This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)

“Framerate” : This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz) NOTE: Not you must have a TV that supports 120Hz or VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) to fully take advantage of the “Framerate” mode



For the full patch notes, please check out Blizzard’s official post on the Blizzard forums right here.

Overwatch is available globally now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.