Overwatch 2 Xbox Series vs PS5 and PC Comparison Shows Pretty Solid Performance Across All Platforms

One of the first Overwatch 2 Xbox Series X|S vs PS5 and PC comparison videos has been released, showing pretty solid performance across all platforms.

ElAnalistaDeBits already released its Switch vs PS4 and PS5 comparison video yesterday, and we now have a next-gen (or should we say current-gen) comparison video. Going by the results, Blizzard’s Overwatch sequel looks and performs quite well across the board. While the dynamic vertical resolution on Xbox Series X is higher in performance mode, the PS5 version benefits from higher horizontal dynamic resolution, resulting in pretty similar sharping results on both consoles.

Meanwhile, the PC version benefits from several visual advantages over its console counterparts, including better ambient occlusion, shadow resolution, some reflections, anti-aliasing, and anisotropic filtering.

On Xbox Series S, the game runs in 1440p@60FPS in resolution mode, 1080p@60FPS in balanced mode, and 720p@120FPS in performance mode. SSR reflections and various decorative scenery elements appear to have been removed. In addition, the Series S version seems to suffer from a bug when switching visual modes. As such, users are required to confirm the setting change twice. This bug will likely be fixed via an upcoming patch for the game.

You can check out the comparison video down below:

PlayStation 5

Resolution Mode: 2160p/60fps

Balanced Mode: 1440p/60fps

Performance Mode: dynamic 2240x1260p/120fps (common 2048x1260p)

Xbox Series S

Resolution Mode: 1440p/60fps

Balanced Mode: 1080p/60fps

Performance Mode: 720p/120fps

Xbox Series X

Resolution Mode: 2160p/60fps

Balanced Mode: 1080p/60fps

Performance Mode: dynamic 2560x1440p/120fps (common 1920x1440p)

PC

2160p with max. settings

Overwatch 2 is available globally now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future, where every match is the ultimate 5v5 battlefield brawl. Play as a time-jumping freedom fighter, a beat-dropping battlefield DJ, or one of over 30 other unique heroes as you battle it out around the globe.