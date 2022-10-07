Overwatch 2 Comparison Video Highlights Better Performance Stability on PS5 With Balanced Mode and More

A new Overwatch 2 comparison video has been shared online today, highlighting the differences between the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

The comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, reveals how the display modes in the PlayStation 5 version of the game only affect resolution and framerate, with Balanced Mode providing the best performance stability. The Nintendo Switch version obviously cannot compare with all the others due to the 30FPS framerate limit, lack of screen space reflections, and more.

- Switch has cutbacks in all settings, but still feels acceptable in the visuals thanks to the game's art direction.

- PS5 display modes only affect resolution and framerate.

- PS5 Balanced mode ensures greater frametime stability over Resolution mode.

- Loading times on all platforms are quite fast.

- Switch players are at some disadvantage due to the framerate (30fps) when compared to the nextgen or PC versions. Despite that, the game feels good at this rate on Switch.

- PS4 and Switch lack SSR reflections.

- On Switch, they have removed numerous decorative elements from the levels without removing the already backeted shadows. A detail that does not affect the gameplay, but it does denote a certain sloppiness.

- In short, Overwatch 2 is a recommendable game on any platform. If we take into account and ignore the limitations of each one, the experience is exactly the same.

Overwatch 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.