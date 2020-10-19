Overwatch 2 Beta Will Likely Launch Around February 2021 – Rumor

It has been some time since we last heard anything regarding Overwatch 2, but it seems like the wait is almost over.

Metro, who revealed Overwatch 2 before it got officially announced by Blizzard, recently revealed that there's a chance that the game's beta, or even the full release, could be made available around Blizzcon in February 2021. The rumored delay of the next Overwatch League Season is so that it can be launched alongside the new game.

Overwatch 2 release news! 🤠 Rumors of the next OWL season being delayed until April to make sure they can launch with OW2 suggest that the expected beta or even full release of the game around Blizzcon in February 2021 is very likely! — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2020

Overwatch 2 will come with some brand new features, including a highly anticipated PvE mode. The multiplayer experience, on the other hand, will be seamlessly integrated with the first Overwatch. The new game will also add more heroes and more.

NEW MAP TYPE - PUSH

In Push, a new, symmetrical map type that will launch with Overwatch 2, teams battle to take control of a robot that begins in a central location, then push it toward the enemy base. Either team may take control of the robot at any time. The team that pushes the robot furthest onto the enemy side wins the game. EVER-EVOLVING MULTIPLAYER

A Bigger World: Take the battle to new, iconic international locations, from the colorful streets of Rio de Janeiro to the scenic splendor of Gothenburg. New Faces: Overwatch 2 will add new heroes to the roster, shaking up competitive play and creating opportunities for bold new strategies. ACTION-PACKED STORY MISSIONS

Play an active role in the next chapter of the Overwatch saga through a series of intense four-player missions. Fight back against Null Sector, uncover the motives behind the omnic attacks, and confront a rising wave of new threats.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development for PC and consoles. It will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date.