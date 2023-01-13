Halo Infinite PvE Mode on the Way Says Dev, Campaign Enemy AI being Brought into Forge

Right now, there’s a pretty strict divide between Halo Infinite’s single-player campaign and free multiplayer, but could we possibly see some sort of PvE action eventually come to multiplayer? Perhaps something in the vein of the classic Firefight co-op wave defense mode? Well, recently Halo streamer UberNick tweeted that Halo Infinite multiplayer really needs some sort of PvE option, and Forge lead designer Michael Schorr popped up with a rather succinct reply.

On it! — Forge Lord (@MichaelSchorr) January 13, 2023

Hmmm, very interesting! Schorr doesn’t specify what exactly this PvE option might be, although he does mention in another tweet that they’re “working on the best way to bring campaign AI into Forge.” Does that mean they’re simply going to give players the tools and let them create their own PvE modes within Forge? Some fan-favorite modes have been made in Forge over the years, so there would be nothing wrong with that, but It does seem like Schorr is implying there is something more happening.

It should be mentioned that Halo Infinite support studio Certain Affinity is known to be working on some sort of “new and exciting” mode/way of playing the game for a while now. We don’t know exactly what Certain Affinity is working on, but it’s been rumored/speculated that it’s some sort of battle royale, or at least something that would appeal to fans of Fortnite and Apex Legends. The mode is also reportedly designed to be more “newcomer-friendly,” and a PvE experience that allows newbies to team up with vets to take on AI enemies would certainly fit that bill. Of course, this is all just speculation for now.

Halo Infinite can be played on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.