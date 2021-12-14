Last Windows 11 Cumulative Update Released for 2021 – KB5008215 Brings Tons of Improvements

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 cumulative update for the month of December. Windows update KB5008215 (Build 22000.376) is now available for devices running the latest desktop operating system. Today's update brings a number of improvements and security fixes.

Some of the improvements coming with Windows 11 cumulative update KB5008215

Updates an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working when you copy and paste text while using the Input Method Editor (IME).

Updates an issue that displays the incorrect background for the iFLY Simplified Chinese IME icon in the notification area.

Updates an issue that prevents the display of File Explorer and desktop shortcut menus. This issue often occurs when you choose to use a single click to open an item.

Improves the animation performance of icons on the taskbar.

Updates volume control issues that affect Bluetooth audio devices.

Updates an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working after you close a File Explorer window.

Updates an issue that displays incorrect closed-caption shadows for some videos.

Updates an issue that automatically removes the Serbian (Latin) Windows display language from a device.

Updates an issue that causes flickering when you hover over icons on the taskbar; this issue occurs if you’ve applied a high contrast theme.

Updates an issue that, under certain conditions, prevents the keyboard focus rectangle from being visible when you use Task View, Alt-Tab, or Snap Assist.

Updates an issue that might cause Windows Mixed Reality to start when you put on a headset. This issue occurs even when you’ve turned off the option “Start Mixed Reality Portal when my headset's presence sensor detects that I'm wearing it”.

Updates an issue that might cause your device to report that it doesn't detect a printer after you plug it in.

Updates an issue that might cause a temporary loss of audio on your device.

Updates an issue that that causes some variable fonts to display incorrectly.

Updates an issue that displays letters or characters at the wrong angle when you use the Meiryo UI font and other vertical fonts. These fonts are frequently used in Japan, China, or other countries in Asia.

Updates an issue that causes certain apps to stop responding to input. This issue occurs on devices that have a touchpad.

Adds an option for you to choose whether to automatically turn on Focus Assist for the first hour after a Windows feature update.

Updates an audio distortion issue that affects Xbox One and Xbox Series Audio peripherals and occurs when you use them with spatial audio.

Updates several aspects of Windows emoji. As part of an iterative and ongoing work, we have made the following improvements for this release: Updates all emoji from the Segoe UI Emoji font to the Fluent 2D emoji style Includes support for Emoji 13.1, which: Updates the emoji dictionary Adds the ability to search for Emoji 13.1 in all supported languages Updates the Emoji and more panel so you can enter emoji in your applications



The company has shared quite a helpful video to explain some of these improvements. The Windows maker has also released patches for 67 new CVEs in Microsoft Windows and other products, of which seven are rated critical.

Windows 11 cumulative update is available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).