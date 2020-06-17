Othercide, A New Gothic Horror RPG, Finally Receives Release Date

One of the other major Focus Home Interactive titles shown off alongside Hardspace: Shipbreaker and Curse of the Dead Gods was Othercide, a three-toned RPG that doesn't look too far off from Sin City in terms of its striking color choices. With new information out today about the upcoming release, we finally know that Othercide is closer than we thought.

Descend into Humanity’s last hope. The Daughters, echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live, are all who stand before Suffering and death. Lead your army of Daughters to battle with all the skill you can muster. Your prowess in combat will decide their fate, shape their abilities and personality. Make the toughest decision and sacrifice one to heal another - survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle. Combat is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy. Fight in epic boss battles against the sources of Suffering - dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity’s crimes against itself. You will fight. You will fail. You will rise again. Lead, evolve and sacrifice your army of Daughters

Outsmart nightmarish creatures in a spectacular Tactical RPG

Endless combat possibilities with the Dynamic Timeline System

A deep and complex narrative

Failure is not the end. Return with lost powers to face a new nightmare

Othercide fits into the same vein of strategy RPGs as Xcom with its emphasis on positioning and timing your attacks properly across a dytnamic timeline. The timeline was the most interesting feature of the demo I played at PAX East, and while I wasn't able to write an article about it back in Feburary, it did leave a positive lasting impression on me.

Othercide will be available on July 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam). A Nintendo Switch version is confirmed and will be released at a later date.