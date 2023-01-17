Oscar Winner Charlie Kaufman Uses a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for His Upcoming Short Film

Smartphone cameras have come a long way; there is no way to overlook that. Previously, we have seen renowned filmmakers using iPhones and Galaxy phones to make some stunning short films, and today, we see it happen again. Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman, the mastermind behind I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich, and more, has partnered with Samsung and is working on a new short film called Jackals and Fireflies. Now, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has joined the ranks.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra proves to be a fantastic phone as Oscar-winning director Charlie Kaufman uses it for his next project

For this short film, Kaufman has gone ahead with the Galaxy S22 Ultra to shoot the entirety of the film, and you can check the teaser that Samsung has released below.

Looking at the short film, it is evident that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is more than capable of delivering some stunning visuals. The teaser looks so well-made that anyone can be confused when they first look at it. Sadly, Kaufman shot most of the scenes in a darker tone, but the environments, along with the lighting, still appear really good. Sure, there are some limitations, such as noise, but the trailer we have seen shows just how good the camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is.

Sadly, at the time of writing, we don't know much about Charlie Kaufman's upcoming short film, and there is no information on when Jackal & Fireflies will be released but there is a high chance that we might be seeing it early next month, mainly during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung could very well be using this short film as a segue to just how good the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to be.

