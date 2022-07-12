Menu
Company

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Won’t Release on PS4 Due to Graphics and the PS5’s SSD

Francesco De Meo
Jul 12, 2022
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will not release on PlayStation 4 due to a few reasons, producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking with Japanese publication Gamer, the game's producer confirmed that many were the reason behind the decision to skip a PlayStation 4 release, chief among them the game's graphical quality and the team's desire to take advantage of the PlayStation 5's SSD speed.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
SaGa Frontier 2 Remaster PS4/Switch Listing Surfaces Online

"Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck," Kitase said, as translated by Gematsu. "We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably"

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been announced last month with a short trailer that provided the first look at the second part of the remake. While the game may feature some changes over the original when it comes to the order the party will visit locations, nothing will be cut. Additionally, it has been revealed that it has been considered to make the remake as a duology, but eventually settled with a trilogy.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release sometime next Winter on PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order