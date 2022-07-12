Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Won’t Release on PS4 Due to Graphics and the PS5’s SSD

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will not release on PlayStation 4 due to a few reasons, producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking with Japanese publication Gamer, the game's producer confirmed that many were the reason behind the decision to skip a PlayStation 4 release, chief among them the game's graphical quality and the team's desire to take advantage of the PlayStation 5's SSD speed.

"Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck," Kitase said, as translated by Gematsu. "We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably"

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been announced last month with a short trailer that provided the first look at the second part of the remake. While the game may feature some changes over the original when it comes to the order the party will visit locations, nothing will be cut. Additionally, it has been revealed that it has been considered to make the remake as a duology, but eventually settled with a trilogy.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release sometime next Winter on PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.