Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle Can Be Yours For A Massive 92% Discount Offer – Avail Now
Learning how to program is great, but how would you like to become a certified programmer? Sure, it sounds hard but we are here to make things easy for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle. The offer is available for a limited time period; after this you will have to purchase the bundle at the original price. So avail it right away before the offer expires.
Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle features
This is a great step for your career, so don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity. These certifications are industry approved and will kick start your career. The bundle includes 8 preparation courses that will help you achieve your goals in a short period of time. Here are highlights of what the Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle has in store for you:
- Get lifetime access to 40 full-length mock exams & 13+ hours of training videos
- Validate your knowledge & skills to develop software and web applications in Java programming language
- Benchmark & demonstrate your expertise to your employers and peers
- Get globally recognized as a certified Oracle Java programmer
- Add the certifications as an add-on to your resume & help you stand out of the crowd
System Requirements
- Can be accessed on any device with basic specifications
Important Details
- 40 full-length mock exams (3500+ unique questions)
- 13+ hours of training videos
- Objective-based practice tests
- Exhaustive explanation with every question
- Reports to assess strengths & weaknesses
- Length of access: lifetime
- This plan is only available to new users
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 1
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Software version: 2019
- Updates included
The bundle is extensive and has been designed by experts. So, don’t worry; you are making a very safe investment.
Original Price Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle: $409.5
Wccftech Discount Price Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle: $29.99
Get a further 15% off using code BFSAVE15