Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle Can Be Yours For A Massive 92% Discount Offer – Avail Now

2 hours ago
Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle

Learning how to program is great, but how would you like to become a certified programmer? Sure, it sounds hard but we are here to make things easy for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle. The offer is available for a limited time period; after this you will have to purchase the bundle at the original price. So avail it right away before the offer expires.

Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle features

This is a great step for your career, so don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity. These certifications are industry approved and will kick start your career. The bundle includes 8 preparation courses that will help you achieve your goals in a short period of time. Here are highlights of what the Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle has in store for you:

  •  Get lifetime access to 40 full-length mock exams & 13+ hours of training videos
  •  Validate your knowledge & skills to develop software and web applications in Java programming language
  •  Benchmark & demonstrate your expertise to your employers and peers
  •  Get globally recognized as a certified Oracle Java programmer
  •  Add the certifications as an add-on to your resume & help you stand out of the crowd

System Requirements

  •  Can be accessed on any device with basic specifications

Important Details

  •  40 full-length mock exams (3500+ unique questions)
  •  13+ hours of training videos
  •  Objective-based practice tests
  •  Exhaustive explanation with every question
  •  Reports to assess strengths & weaknesses
  •  Length of access: lifetime
  •  This plan is only available to new users
  •  Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  •  Max number of devices: 1
  •  Access options: desktop & mobile
  •  Software version: 2019
  •  Updates included

The bundle is extensive and has been designed by experts. So, don’t worry; you are making a very safe investment.

Original Price Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle: $409.5
Wccftech Discount Price Oracle Java Certification Exam Preparation Courses + Tests Training Bundle: $29.99
Get a further 15% off using code BFSAVE15

