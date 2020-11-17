Oppo X 2021 is the First Concept from Oppo with Scrolling Display

There is no way to overlook the fact that smartphone displays have evolved a lot over the past couple of years. Ever since the debut of the original Galaxy Fold, we have seen all sorts of interesting designs, and while some make little to no sense, others definitely have us looking forward to them. Oppo is one of the companies that have been out of the mix for some time as far as something innovating is concerned, but that changes now as we have some pictures of the Oppo X 2021; a concept smartphone by the Chinese tech giant with a scrollable display.

The scrollable display might not sound like something new or exciting, but the way Oppo has done it certainly looks interesting. I am really looking forward to seeing what more they have in stores for us when the phone finally goes official sometime next year.

The Oppo X 2021 Concept Looks Great with No Crease or Any Other Quirks

Now every time there is a concept, it comes with a big question mark as to whether it will ever become a reality or not. The same is the case with the Oppo X 2021, and while we are not sure what Oppo is planning on doing, it certainly looks like something that can work and work really well. However, at the time of writing, we have a few looks at how the device looks like in its current stage. Ice Universe was kind enough to share some pictures along with some videos; you can look at them below.









In addition to the press photos, we also have our hands on some real-life photos showcasing the device from the back and how the display curves on the sides.





Moving on, we even have a short video showing how the scrolling works.

OPPO X 2021 pic.twitter.com/dLUSQ2jwb0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 17, 2020

Honestly, it is a pretty impressive implementation, even when you realize that you are still looking at a device that is still in concept.

At the moment, the details on when Oppo is finally going to come out with the X 2021 are scarce, and given how it still is a concept, it might never make it to production, but that does not mean we are not excited to see what happens. After all, this shows that the company has enough chops to make this a reality, and we might be seeing something even better than this implementation.