Oppo X 2021 is One of the First Scrollable Smartphones and It Looks Amazing

There is no way to overlook the fact that the future of smartphone displays is going to be a lot different than you might think about. For starters, we are already getting foldable smartphones, and they are certainly something good. However, the future is not going to stop just there. About 2 months ago, Oppo showed off their Oppo X 2021, a smartphone with a scrollable display that looked really, really good. However, at that time, we actually have a video showing how the phone looks, and honestly, I am impressed.

The Oppo X 2021 Has a Display That Scrolls Out and No Visible Crease

So far, one of the biggest caveats of flexible displays is the visible crease that comes in the way and somewhat distorts the overall viewing experience. While these are still improving, there is no real way to remove the crease out completely. However, Oppo's approach to a flexible display is different altogether where Oppo is opting for a display that scrolls out. A video of the prototype was shared by BrandonLKS, and you can look at it below.

Oppo X 2021 is the First Concept from Oppo with Scrolling Display

La tech en 2021 s’annonce incroyable ❤️ #OppoX2021 pic.twitter.com/u7eGJvppq7 — вrandon le proĸтor (@BrandonLKS) February 10, 2021

I will be honest, I had to look at the video a few times to make sure that I was not looking at CGI, the transition from a phone to a tablet is so seamless and smooth that it almost looks like animated. However, that is how the phone is built, and it is only going to get better once it finally hits the production line.

Now, it is important to understand that we don't have any official word on when the phone is coming out but if the name is anything to go by, we could be seeing some more evidence about the Oppo X 2021 later this year.

I am honestly excited to see this because I am a believer that if done right, flexible display tech could become the future of smartphones, and Oppo clearly shows that they have got the tech to make this possible.

Do you think the smartphone industry is ready for a scrollable display smartphone or should it just focus on perfecting what is already available.