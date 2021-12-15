OPPO Find N Goes Official with Snapdragon 888, 7.1-Inch Screen, and an Attractive Price Tag

OPPO has finally stepped up and entered a new era with the unveiling of the OPPO Find N, the company's first foldable flagship and it has an inward folding design as we have seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and some pretty compelling set of specifications that will make it an interesting competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The OPPO Find N is simple; it comes equipped with a 7.1-inch OLED main display and features the famous Ultra-Thin Glass layer, a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Sadly, the 5.49-inch cover display only has a 60Hz refresh rate.

The OPPO Find N uses a waterdrop hinge and according to the company, this is the "best-designed" hinge yet. It features a total of 136 components. Not only is the hinge claimed to be highly durable, but it also helps take care of the crease to a greater extent. in fact, the company has claimed that the phone does not have a noticeable crease.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 888 chipset and you are also getting access to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with an impressive 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, so you can have as much fun you want to have with the storage.

For the optics, the OPPO Find N comes with a triple-camera setup; the main camera is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor as well. On the front, you are getting a 32-megapixel camera that is in a hole-punch cutout.

The OPPO Find N is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has 33W wired charging speeds, and the phone is running Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top of it.

The phone is priced at 7,699 yuan which is around $1,210 in China for the base version and 8,999 yuan or around $1,414 for the top=spec version. The Find N will be available in Black, White, and Purple, and is going on sale in China on 23rd December. OPPO has not revealed the plans to release the device in markets outside China.

Given the price, specs, and design of the OPPO Find N, the phone is aggressive and could give the competition a run for their money. Let us know what you think about OPPO's first attempt at a foldable.