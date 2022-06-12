Open-World RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Gets First Gameplay Look

New Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn footage has been shared online today, providing the first proper look at the open-world action RPGitle by A44.

The new footage, which has been shared during today's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, looks quite promising, showing how the game will feature a great mix of exploration, with super-hero like traversal, and combat. The trailer also confirms the game will release sometime in 2023, and it will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Get a first look at Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn’s gunpowder-packed and magic-fueled combat in the first gameplay reveal video. Take to Flintlock’s vast battlefields, combining and mastering an arsenal of tools and magical abilities. Join Nor and her mysterious companion, Enki, in this open-world RPG adventure and embark on an epic journey of vengeance, gunpowder and magic in humanity's last stand. Your battle begins early 2023 on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X! Available day one with Game Pass.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn launches sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.