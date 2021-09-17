Only One iPhone 14 Model Will Reportedly Lack 120Hz ProMotion Display

Apple announced the iPhone 13 series a few days ago and we are already hearing details on next year's iPhone. One of the biggest additions this year is the 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro models and Apple will bring it to the iPhone 14 as well. According to the latest, only one model of the iPhone 14 will not feature a 120Hz display, and instead, it would rest on 60Hz. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

At Least One Model of the iPhone 14 Will Feature a 60Hz Panel While the Rest Would Jumo to 120Hz

Korean website The Elec reports that at least one model of the iPhone 14 series will still have a 60Hz display while the rest would be upgraded to a higher refresh rate panel. The report bolsters previous claims by display analyst Ross Young who cited that the iPad mini 6 will feature an 8.3-inch screen. The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro flagships feature 120Hz panels which can variate between 10Hz and 120Hz according to the content being displayed. This makes the content more immersive and provides smoother user interface navigation.

As mentioned earlier, at least one model of the iPhone 14 series will rest on a 60Hz refresh rate while the rest would feature 120Hz. It was previously reported that Apple is planning to launch four variants of the iPhone 14 but will retract the 'mini' iPhone. What this means is that Apple will potentially launch the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. This makes perfect sense for the company as sales of the iPhone 12 mini were miniscule compared to other variants. However, we still have to see how iPhone 13 mini performs.

Other than this, the report also cites that LG Display is working to supply Apple with LTPO OLED panels for 2022. This will potentially add LG to Apple's supplier list to provide ProMotion displays for future iPhone models other than Samsung. At this point in time, Samsung is Apple's exclusive provider for panels. Take note that it might be too early to speculate what the next iPhone will feature since the final word rests with Apple.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple should ditch the iPhone 14 mini in favor of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.