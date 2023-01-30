OnePlus Pad is Launching on 7th February, Company Shares Design Details

Only last week, we shared some leaked official renders of the upcoming OnePlus Pad and at the time of writing, we had our hands on leaked material. Today, the company has gone ahead and shared some design details on the upcoming tablet, and seems like the company is pretty confident on what they have developed.

Aside from confirming the 7th February release date of the OnePlus Pad, the company also confirmed several details about the upcoming tablet.

OnePlus Pad will use a self-developed "Star Orbit" metal, claims the company

This is what the company has to say about the upcoming OnePlus Pad.

“It will have our self-developed Star Orbit metal craft integrated with an aluminum alloy CNC. The camera is centered on the back of the device, something that frees users from any inconveniences when holding the tablet horizontally."

The company continued in its blog post and said the following.

“Another outstanding feature of the OnePlus Pad is the cambered frame. The arc is designed in line with ergonomics, something that allows users to hold the tablet comfortably for an extended period of time without fatigue.”

If you have not confirmed it from the renders so far, the tablet is only shown in the Halo Green colorway, and at the time of writing, we are not sure if more colors will be added to the lineup.

As far as the specifications are concerned, OnePlus has not shed light on what the tablet will have under the hood. We are not sure if it is going to be a mid-range device or a higher-end offering from the company. The Android tablet market has not managed to take off as much but hopefully, OnePlus Pad will offer some boost. Let's see how it manages to go against its biggest rival--the iPad.