OnePlus Officially Pulls the Plug on OnePlus 9T, Could Release the OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus has decided to put all the rumors to rest and has confirmed that they will not release a T series flagship this year, which means that we will not see the OnePlus 9T and 9T Pro later this year. This should not come as a surprise, as the rumor was floating earlier this year. Now, folks over at XDA have received an official confirmation from the company itself, and well, the 9T is not going to happen.

OnePlus 9T Is Officially Cancelled But Does That Mark the End of T Series Phones?

This all happened as a part of the unified OS announcement that underwent earlier today. For those who do not know, the company has been releasing T series phones as incremental upgrades to their existing numbered flagship, but this year, the company is ending the tradition.

The company claims that there won't be a OnePlus 9T, but there "will be other releases," and while they were not clear, it is safe to say that the OnePlus 9RT is still up for debate.

For those wondering, the OnePlus 9R was a rebranded 8T that was released in specific markets and was geared towards gamers. The rumored OnePlus 9RT is an incremental upgrade. It will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a better-binned version of Snapdragon 870, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65-watt fast charging, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary camera sensor. The new model is more than likely to be limited to Chinese and some other markets.

The company could also be working on a pair of new truly wireless earphones called the OnePlus Buds Z2; these will be pretty similar to their predecessor and could feature active noise cancellation. Both these devices are rumored to be unveiled sometime in October. We will keep you posted as there is more information on these devices.

Let us know what your thoughts are about OnePlus pulling the plug on the OnePlus 9T. Do you think this trend is going to continue with future OnePlus phones too?